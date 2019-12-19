MOEX Trading Platform Up And Running On Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

In December 2019, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has successfully gone live with its stock market on MOEX’s ASTS+, the trading and clearing platform with central counterparty.
This migration of KASE to MOEX’s technology is part of a strategic partnership between the exchanges, launched in 2018. The relationship aims to enhance the reliability of exchange infrastructure, mitigate market risk, deliver mutual access to markets for participants in Kazakhstan and Russia and eventually facilitate the creation of the single financial market for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Alina Aldambergen, CEO of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, said:
"The strategic partnership with MOEX has brought MOEX’s robust ASTS+ technology to Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, supporting multiple trading regimes and techniques and delivering the benefits of a central counterparty. This aligns KASE’s settlement and clearing system with IOSCO’s Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMI). Involving the CCP will enable trading members to reduce their trading costs; it will give more confidence to the stock market and make trading more secure thanks to settlement guarantees from a highly reliable financial institution. We expect that this will boost liquidity due to new trading members joining the market and the growth of the client base, including non-residents, and help build awareness of the Kazakh stock market worldwide."
Igor Marich, Managing Director of MOEX’s Money and Derivatives Market, said:
"Today’s stock market participants expect exchanges to offer high-performance, safe and scalable technology for trading and clearing. We believe that technology offered by MOEX meets these challenges. We are proud that KASE chose us as its partner to migrate to the new technology for trading and clearing. These solutions provide right framework to realise the unified financial market within the EAEU."
Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments, precious metals and agricultural products. The Group includes Russia's central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and National Clearing Centre, performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.
Moscow Exchange ranks among the world's top 25 exchanges by total volume of equities traded, and among the five largest exchanges for bond and derivative trading. Securities of 664 Russian companies, including the country’s largest companies by market capitalization, were traded on MOEX as of 1 April 2018.
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) is a leading trading venue in the Asia-Pacific Region. It is ranked second by volume of securities traded among exchanges in the CIS and sixth by equity market capitalization among the FEAS exchanges.
It is a multi-asset marketplace with a product offering including corporate and government securities, international bonds, foreign currencies, money instruments such as repo and swaps and derivatives. KASE is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the Federation of European and Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) and other international and domestic professional associations, as well as a partner of the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative.