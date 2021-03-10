MOEX Rings The Bell For Gender Equality

On 10 March 2021, Moscow Exchange (MOEX) opened the trading day by holding a Ring the Bell for Gender Equality ceremony in support of gender equality and the empowerment of women in business, politics and the economy.
Ring the Bell is a global initiative taking place for the seventh year to mark International Women’s Day. This year, more than 100 stock exchanges around the world participated.
Participants in the ceremony included MOEX Chairman of the Supervisory Board Oleg Vyugin, Ring the Bell global coordinator Ulrika Johansson, UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert, Chairman of the Social Policy Committee of the Federation Council Inna Svyatenko and female leaders from major companies and banks including MOEX Independent Director Maria Gordon, National Media Group CEO Svetlana Balanova, Deputy CEO of VTB Bank Olga Dergunova, Deputy CEO of Sberbank Olga Golodets, Sistema Independent Director Anna Belova, Deputy CEO of Deloitte CIS Ekaterina Trofimova, Sustainability Development Director of Polymetal Daria Goncharova, Deputy CEO of Otkritie Bank Nadiya Cherkasova, and co-founder of OPORA Rossii Committee on Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Eugenia Lazareva.
Oleg Vyugin, Chairman of Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board, said:
"Moscow Exchange is participating in the Ring the Bell global initiative for the fourth time to draw public attention to the importance of empowering women in Russian business. Today, we are highlighting the need for equal opportunities for women in business, politics and the economy, as well as the positive impact that women make across the board. As a company, Moscow Exchange has set out seven sustainable development goals, one of which is to ensure gender equality. Women currently account for 45% of MOEX employees, and the Exchange also has programmes in place to promote equality and eradicate discrimination. All of these initiatives make a significant contribution to the Exchange’s performance and the development of Russian financial markets infrastructure."
Ring the Bell for Gender Equality brings together female business leaders, investors and government officials across the globe. Organizers of the initiative include the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the IFC, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, UN Global Compact (UNGC), the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and Women in ETFs.
The purpose of the initiative is to encourage businesses to make steps to promote sustainable development goals by advancing women's rights and gender equality.