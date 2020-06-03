MOEX Offers New Analytics Product "Futures - Open Interest Intraday"

Moscow Exchange is presenting a new analytical solution "Futures - Open Interest Intraday" with statistics on open interest in the most liquid MOEX futures contracts held by individuals and legal entities.
The solution is designed to enable professional and private traders to monitor changes in individuals and legal entities’ open interest in certain derivative instruments at five-minute intervals, opening up more options to create new trading strategies or adjust current ones. The product demonstrates interest and expectations of these categories of investors using price dynamics of underlying assets.
The solution is currently being provided in a free demo version available on the Moscow Exchange website.
Analytics products offered by Moscow Exchange are based on anonymized market data and provide opportunities for market analysis and building trading strategies.