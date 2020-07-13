Moderna, Inc. To Join The NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning July 20, 2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Moderna, Inc. will replace CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index prior to market open on Monday, July 20, 2020.
CoStar Group, Inc. will leave the N-100 due to reclassification based on Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) the globally utilized standard for the categorization and comparison of companies by industry and sector.
For more information Moderna, go to https://www.modernatx.com/.