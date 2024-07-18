MOCHAX And Tokeny Partner To Provide Unprecedented Values To Equity Investment Through RWA Tokenization

MOCHAX, a leading digital asset management firm, is launching a Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization project in collaboration with Tokeny, the pioneering onchain finance operating system for tokenized securities. This initiative tokenizes the equity of the firm, bringing new levels of liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency to the equity market.
According to Pitchbook, private equity has historically outperformed public markets in return comparisons over periods ranging from 5 to 20 years. However, the traditional equity market is inaccessible and illiquid as firms generally require a large minimum investment, high transaction costs, and a long lock-up period.
RWA tokenization, the process of representing an asset on the blockchain, provides a solution to solve these challenges. MOCHAX leverages Tokeny’s white-label T-REX Platform to tokenize its equity, offering an e-commerce-like digital experience for investors. This approach simplifies the investment process and replaces traditional manual methods. By enabling 24/7 peer-to-peer automated transactions among qualified investors, MOCHAX is reshaping the equity market, making previously impossible features accessible to equity investors and increasing liquidity.
An EY survey shows that high-net-worth investors and institutional investors rank tokenized equity as the top choice among tokenized alternative assets, due to its increased liquidity, lower transaction costs, improved performance, and enhanced transparency. Since 2021, the team at MOCHAX has been at the forefront of blockchain and digital asset investments, achieving a 44X return on invested capital. To meet this demand, MOCHAX is positioning itself as the go-to platform for tokenized equity with the launch of its security token offering.
Teaming up with Tokeny unlocks a new era for us, harnessing their unmatched technical prowess to revolutionize our onchain equity capabilities. The integration of the ERC-3643 standard for RWA tokenization guarantees seamless interoperability across the entire ecosystem, eliminating the inefficiencies of isolated systems. This strategic move empowers us to stay agile, scalable, and primed for innovation, ready to seize future market opportunities with confidence.
Onchain finance is revolutionizing value exchange with real-time transactions, automated compliance, and seamless interoperability. Private equity will benefit immensely, transforming slow, cumbersome processes into efficient onchain operations. Early adopters like MOCHAX will gain a competitive edge. We're proud to partner with them to deliver unparalleled user experiences and drive industry change.