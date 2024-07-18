MOCHAX And Tokeny Partner To Provide Unprecedented Values To Equity Investment Through RWA Tokenization

MOCHAX, a leading digital asset management firm, is launching a Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization project in collaboration with Tokeny, the pioneering onchain finance operating system for tokenized securities. This initiative tokenizes the equity of the firm, bringing new levels of liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency to the equity market.

According to Pitchbook, private equity has historically outperformed public markets in return comparisons over periods ranging from 5 to 20 years. However, the traditional equity market is inaccessible and illiquid as firms generally require a large minimum investment, high transaction costs, and a long lock-up period.