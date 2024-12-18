MNI Indicators: MNI China Money Market Index™ – December Conditions Tighten

Key Points – December Report

China interbank market liquidity conditions remained ample in September, whilst market participants expect PBOC easing to ease conditions through December, the latest MNI Money Market Index showed.

The MNI China Money Market Index suggested much tighter liquidity in December ahead year end.

The MNI China Money Market Current Conditions Index fell in November

The MNI China Economic Outlook Index fell in December.

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 43 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from Dec 2 – Dec 13.