BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MNI Indicators: MNI China Liquidity Index™ – November Still Tight - Key Points – November Report

Date 29/11/2023

China interbank liquidity eased modestly in November, retreating from October’s nine-month high, as the central bank injected funds to deal with liquidity pressure.

 

Meanwhile the economic outlook amongst market participants remained uncertain, with October's data showing retail sales improving but investment remaining weak highlighting the patchy recovery, the latest MNI Liquidity Conditions Index survey showed.

  • The MNI China Liquidity Condition Index eased to 56.4 from October’s 62.8, with a third of traders reporting tighter liquidity. 
  • The MNI China Economy Condition Index dropped to 60.3 from October’s seven month high of 69.2, with 20% noting worsening economic conditions, up from 18% previously. 
  • The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index reached 35.9 with 72% of local traders expecting the PBOC to maintain a prudent monetary policy, and 28.2% of traders anticipating further easing.

 

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 39 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from November 13 – November 24.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg