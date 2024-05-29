MNI Indicators: MNI China Liquidity Index™ –Eases Further In May

Key Points – May Report

China’s interbank market liquidity condition eased again in May, as authorities ensured ample funds to support the economic recovery, the latest MNI Liquidity Conditions Index showed.

The MNI China Liquidity Condition Index was 23.8 in May, marking the lowest reading in 24 months.

The MNI China Economy Condition Index stood at 65.5 in May, the highest level since October 2023.

The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index was 21.4, marking the lowest point since June 2019.

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 42 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from May 13 – May 24.