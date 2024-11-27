MNI Indicators: Chicago Business Barometer™ - Eased To 40.2 In November
Date 27/11/2024
November 2024 Report
The Chicago Business Barometer™, produced with MNI eased 1.4 points to 40.2 in November. This was the second consecutive monthly fall from 46.6 in September, leaving the index 2.7 points below the year-to-date average.
Four of the five subcomponents fell in November (Production, Order Backlogs, Employment and Supplier Deliveries), with only New Orders rising. • Supplier deliveries fell 8.1 points, the largest downward move since March 2023.
Production slipped 2.0 points to its lowest since April 2024. For the second month running, almost 40% of respondents reported lower production compared to the prior month.
Order Backlogs loosened 1.9 points, making the reading now over 10 points below the September reading.
Employment slowed 1.5 points, making it the fifth month this year the subindex has been below 40.
New Orders advanced 3.0 points, slightly above the year-to-date average but still below September’s reading.
Prices paid moderated 1.2 points, with the share of respondents reporting higher prices falling slightly below 30% for the first time since July.
Inventories dipped 5.8 points, the lowest since January 2024.
The survey ran from 1 st November to 13th November 2024.