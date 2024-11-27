Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MNI Indicators: Chicago Business Barometer™ - Eased To 40.2 In November

November 2024 Report

  • The Chicago Business Barometer™, produced with MNI eased 1.4 points to 40.2 in November. This was the second consecutive monthly fall from 46.6 in September, leaving the index 2.7 points below the year-to-date average. 
  • Four of the five subcomponents fell in November (Production, Order Backlogs, Employment and Supplier Deliveries), with only New Orders rising. • Supplier deliveries fell 8.1 points, the largest downward move since March 2023. 
  • Production slipped 2.0 points to its lowest since April 2024. For the second month running, almost 40% of respondents reported lower production compared to the prior month. 
  • Order Backlogs loosened 1.9 points, making the reading now over 10 points below the September reading. 
  • Employment slowed 1.5 points, making it the fifth month this year the subindex has been below 40.
  • New Orders advanced 3.0 points, slightly above the year-to-date average but still below September’s reading. 
  • Prices paid moderated 1.2 points, with the share of respondents reporting higher prices falling slightly below 30% for the first time since July. 
  • Inventories dipped 5.8 points, the lowest since January 2024. 
  • The survey ran from 1 st November to 13th November 2024.
