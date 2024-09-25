MNI China Money Market Index™ – September Conditions Tighten

Key Points September Report
- Introducing the updated MNI China Money Market Index (MMI), formerly the MNI China Liquidity Index, which has been adapted to reflect the PBOC's monetary policy.
China interbank market liquidity conditions remained ample in September, whilst market participants expect PBOC easing to ease conditions through October, the latest MNI Money Market Index showed. -- The MNI China Money Market Index suggested better liquidity in October
- The MNI China Money Market Current Conditions Index stood at 86.0 in September
- The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index picked up through September