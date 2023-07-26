BV_Trial Banner.gif
MNI China Liquidity Index™ – July Conditions Ease

Date 26/07/2023

China’s interbank market liquidity conditions eased in July for the first time in five months as banks released funds back to market following June’s end of H1 macro-prudential assessment and the People’s Bank of China maintained loose policy in order to support the economy through the weaker than expected GDP growth in Q2, the latest MNI Liquidity Conditions Index shows.

 

The MNI China Liquidity Condition Index fell to 35.9 in July from 60.5 in June, the largest change in conditions since February, with 46.2% of local traders reporting easing of conditions.

Click here for full details.

