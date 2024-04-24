MNI China Liquidity Index™ – April Conditions Ease

Key Points – April Report

China’s interbank market liquidity conditions were seen as the loosest conditions in almost two years as the central bank kept conditions ample to support the recovery, the latest MNI showed.

The MNI China Liquidity Condition Index read 26.2, down from last months’ 33.3.

The MNI China Economy Condition Index read 57.1, up from 54.8 previous.

The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index read 22.6, with 54.8% of local traders believing current policy stance became looser.

The MNI Liquidity Conditions Index survey collected the opinions of 42 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from March 11 – March 22.