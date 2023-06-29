MKS PAMP Partners With smartTrade Technologies To Offer Location-Based Trading For Platinum And Palladium

MKS PAMP, a provider of financial and physical trading services, proudly announces another new feature to its Web Trading Application (WTA). Leveraging its longstanding partnership with smartTrade Technologies, MKS PAMP's WTA now allows traders to buy and sell platinum and palladium Loco London and Loco Zurich making WTA the first institution on smartTrade to go live on both locations simultaneously.

smartTrade’s LiquidityFX is an end-to-end solution supporting a range of instruments including FX spot, forwards, swaps, NDFs, options, precious metals and cryptocurrencies. Aggregation, pricing, risk management, distribution and post-trade are integral features of the platform, meeting all the requirements for precious metals trading.

This strategic move demonstrates MKS PAMP's commitment to continuous innovation and expansion of its solutions. The latest addition to WTA's comprehensive and tailored precious metals trading functionalities provides institutional investors with maximum flexibility and optimal execution.

Felix Cloke, Head of e-trading services at MKS PAMP, commented: "We are thrilled to introduce this feature to WTA's liquidity offering. To surpass our clients’ expectations, it is crucial to continually evolve and deliver features that support their business and trading needs. Our partnership with smartTrade over the years has played a critical role in the continuous enhancement of WTA's offering."

David Vincent, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of smartTrade Technologies said: “We are delighted to build on our partnership with MKS PAMP to offer this new functionality to their clients. smartTrade has extensive experience in developing electronic trading solutions for complex markets and, as part of our own commitment to innovation and client service, we look forward to working even more closely with MKS PAMP to meet their precious metals trading needs.”