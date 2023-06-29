BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mizuho EMEA Joins Neptune As Dealer Distributing Real-Time Axe Data To Buy-Side Clients

Date 29/06/2023

Neptune Networks Ltd. (Neptune), the fixed income network for disseminating real-time axe data, today announced the addition of Mizuho EMEA to its bond dealer community. Neptune delivers the highest quality axes from 32 of the leading dealers in global Fixed Income to over 90 buy-side firms managing $60 trillion in global AUM.

 

Mizuho EMEA will focus on distributing axes on Investment Grade and High Yield corporate credit via Neptune. 

Commenting on Mizuho EMEA joining the network, Neptune COO Byron Cooper-Fogarty said, “We are delighted to have Mizuho join Neptune as the latest dealer to provide axes and inventory data to our buy-side community. This has been a client driven addition, as buy-side traders and portfolio managers continue to ask for high quality data from liquidity providers such as Mizuho.” 

Guy Cornelius, Head of Institutional Sales at Mizuho EMEA, said, “We are proud to play our role in making the market more efficient for all participants by sharing data and enhancing liquidity in global markets.” 

