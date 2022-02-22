 Skip to main Content
Mizuho Americas Partners With Quantifi To Support Its Robust Equity Derivatives Platform

Date 22/02/2022

Quantifi ,  a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions today announced that it has been selected by Mizuho Americas, an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., to support its expanding equity derivatives platform. Quantifi will complement Mizuho America’s existing internal process, providing additional pricing models to further validate its internal models.

 

Mizuho Americas markets its US equity derivatives capabilities to US corporates, providing solutions including accelerated share repurchases, collars, convertible call spreads, and equity forwards. Quantifi was selected by Mizuho Americas for its responsive service and extensive model library to help supplement its proprietary, in-house technology.

Mizuho Americas was looking for an independent pricing and structuring solution to supplement risk measurement on its derivative positions and price structured equity notes. Quantifi was selected for the depth of its equity analytics and flexibility of its technology. With Quantifi, Mizuho Americas has enhanced its access to fast, accurate pricing and analytics that have been seamlessly integrated with its other internal processes. By selecting Quantifi, Mizuho Americas has saved on development time and resource and can focus on its core business.

“We are delighted to be providing Mizuho Americas, one of the premier investment banks, with technology and support for its equity derivatives business. We look forward to partnering with Mizuho Americas to help it expand its equity offering“, comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi.