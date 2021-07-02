Mister Spex SE New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €25.38. The issue price was €25.00.
The IPO was accompanied by Barclays, Berenberg, Jefferies, Bryan Garnier Securities, Commerzbank and Quirin Privatbank. Berenberg acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.
According to its own statements, Mister Spex is the leading omnichannel optician in Europe. The company is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1,000 people. Last year, Mister Spex achieved a turnover of €164 million.
Mister Spex was founded in 2007 and has been a member of Deutsche Börse Venture Network since 2015. Deutsche Börse Venture Network improves the financing situation and capital market maturity of growth companies in Germany through its offerings. With today’s IPO, the tenth member of Deutsche Börse Venture Network was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.