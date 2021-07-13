MioGroup To Start Trading On BME Growth On 15 July

- It is the seventh company to list on BME Growth in 2021
- The company will have a value of 30 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of the Market has approved the listing of MIOGROUP, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, which is the seventh to list on BME Growth in 2021, is scheduled to start trading on 15 July.
The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 4.5 euros, which is the subscription price in the capital increase carried out by the company, giving the company a total value of 30 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “MIO”. The company’s Registered Advisor is Norgestión while GVC Gaesco Valores is the Liquidity Provider.
MIOGROUP is an independent Spanish group well established as a strategic consultancy specialising in the integration of marketing and digital transformation services, focused on providing its clients' businesses with a measurable impact through the use of technology, digitalisation processes and a consultative approach to business.
The Informative Document on MIOGROUP can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.