Minor Outflows In Bitcoin, Investors Favouring Ethereum | CoinShares Fund Flows Report

- Digital asset investment products saw minor outflows totalling US$6.5m, following 4 prior weeks of inflows that totalled US$742m.
- Bitcoin was the primary focus, as has recently been the case, seeing US$13m of outflows, while short bitcoin investment products saw outflows for the 13th consecutive week totalling US$5.5m.
- Ethereum topped the leaderboard last week, seeing US$6.6m inflows, suggesting sentiment, which has been poor this year, is slowly beginning to turn around.
