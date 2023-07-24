BV_Trial Banner.gif
Minor Outflows In Bitcoin, Investors Favouring Ethereum | CoinShares Fund Flows Report

Date 24/07/2023

  • Digital asset investment products saw minor outflows totalling US$6.5m, following 4 prior weeks of inflows that totalled US$742m.
  • Bitcoin was the primary focus, as has recently been the case, seeing US$13m of outflows, while short bitcoin investment products saw outflows for the 13th consecutive week totalling US$5.5m.
  • Ethereum topped the leaderboard last week, seeing US$6.6m inflows, suggesting sentiment, which has been poor this year, is slowly beginning to turn around.

 

 

Click here for full details.

