Minneapolis Grain Exchange Membership Approves Demutualization For Purposes Of Merger With Miami International Holdings

Miami International Holdings (MIH), the parent holding company of the MIAX Exchange Group™, and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today announced that MGEX membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of demutualizing. As a result, MIH and MGEX can now proceed with merger preparations in accordance with the agreement and plan of merger previously announced by the parties.
The merger remains on track to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the merger, MGEX will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MIH. MIH will continue to maintain the trading and clearing operations of MGEX, including its hard red spring wheat contracts, while adding new futures products. The Board of Directors of each company had earlier unanimously approved the transaction.
Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH, said, "The decision to demutualize shows a tremendous vote of confidence in MIH and our plans for MGEX, one of America’s oldest and most respected exchanges.”
MGEX President and Chief Executive Officer Mark G. Bagan commented, "We are gratified that our seat holders recognized the extraordinary opportunity afforded us through the joining of our exchange with the MIAX Exchange Group. The demutualization and merger with MIH will position us for the continued growth of MGEX.”
MGEX, established in 1881, is one of the oldest trading venues in America, with more than 400 seats, historically concentrated on trading in agricultural products. The acquisition of MGEX significantly diversifies MIH’s product portfolio by providing MIH with a futures exchange and clearing facility.
For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
For further information regarding MGEX, please visit www.mgex.com.