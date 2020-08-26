Mike Buffini Appointed President Of CISI NAC Singapore

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mike Buffini, Chartered FCSI as President of CISI Singapore National Advisory Council. He takes over from Paul Hedges, Chartered FCSI who held the position since 2006.
Mike (above) has been working in wealth management for over 32 years looking after expatriate clients of many nationalities while based in locations including Hong Kong, Belgium, Spain, Isle of
Man and now in Singapore. His prior career was as an Officer in the UK’s Royal Marines Commandos where he served in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and spent time in the Falkland Islands and Ghana.
His broad experience in wealth management and business propositions allows him to structure client portfolios or saving for university, school fees or pension provisions. As a wealth manager familiar with Trust structures, Foundations and other tax beneficial arrangements, Mike assists corporate organisations looking for specialised advice for their clients.
His work involves assisting Founders, Owners, CEO’s and MD’s of companies in assessing their business risks against the sudden loss of a key employee or leader and implementing strategies and solutions with them, allowing their company to survive a potentially destructive period in its life.
He has been a Member of the CISI since 1999 and since moving to Singapore he joined the National Advisory Council to help develop CISI in the Asia region. Mike has made full use of the CISI’s examinations and qualifications over the past 21 years to improve his knowledge, but also to improve his standing in the global financial community as a Chartered Fellow and, in 2013, gaining the highest accreditation and recognition as a Chartered Wealth Manager.
In 2015 Mike joined St James’s Place in Singapore and now helps corporates and private clients with planning their wealth needs and long-term financial plans.
Commenting on his appointment Mike said: “I was delighted and honoured at being asked to take over the President role of the Singapore CISI NAC after our previous President, Paul Hedges, leaves here for a return to the UK. Paul did an excellent job of getting our NAC organising events and promoting the benefits of the CISI membership, qualifications and exams to CISI members and non-members throughout Singapore. We owe him a great deal of thanks for all he achieved in his time as President.
“For me, the challenges ahead will be to build up a new NAC of CISI members here in Singapore with a focus on providing all members with enlightening, interesting and enjoyable events to assist with their career developments and CPD requirements. We will also need to work closer with other financial organisations in Singapore to promote the benefits of the CISI membership and globally recognised qualifications we offer through courses and exams, especially to students and people entering the work force. It will be a big challenge in the current environment, so badly affected by Covid-19, but I believe the CISI can deliver the right mix of safe, informative and much needed events for our members and non-members to enjoy over the coming months and years ahead in Singapore.”
Paul Hedges said: “At different points, I’ve been very happy to represent the CISI on its main board, on various Committees and for a long time as President of the Singapore National Advisory Council. I wish Mike Buffini, my successor in Singapore, every success in the future.”
Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, CISI Director of Global Business Development said: “We will miss Paul’s involvement on the NAC and would like to thank him for his invaluable support in helping to set up our Singapore NAC back in 2006. We wish him all the very best for the future. We are delighted to welcome Mike as our new Singapore NAC President and we look forward to working with him to help shape the Singapore Committee programme for the year ahead.”