Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures Surpass 1 Million Contracts Traded

Date 09/08/2021

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro WTI Crude Oil futures volume surpassed 1 million contracts on Friday, August 6, 2021.  


"Since launching just a month ago, we continue to see strong interest across the globe for our smaller-sized Micro WTI Crude Oil contract," said  Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy. "Our benchmark WTI futures have always been the market's choice for managing crude oil exposure, and the uptick we are seeing in new customers utilizing the Micro WTI Crude oil futures demonstrates the value in the robust transparency and price discovery that our markets offer for traders of all sizes."

"TradeStation is proud to have offered customers Micro WTI Crude Oil futures since day one of the launch," said  John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We send our congratulations to CME Group for surpassing this latest milestone and helping us meet strong demand from our clients. Our collaboration continuously allows us to offer our customers the latest futures products and technology."

"Smaller sized futures contracts with smaller financial requirements have enabled more retail participation in futures markets," said  Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "The strong demand for Micro WTI Crude Oil futures is evidence of this, and we are pleased that more of our sophisticated individual investors and active trader clients can trade in the global oil markets."

"The rapid growth of Micro WTI Crude Oil futures further reinforces the building demand from self-directed traders for smaller, more flexible contracts," stated  Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group, LLC. "This increased accessibility to such a dynamic market has clearly resonated with both our NinjaTrader user community and new retail traders discovering the benefits available through futures."

Micro WTI futures are one-tenth the size of the benchmark WTI Crude Oil futures and are listed on and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For product information or to learn more about trading futures, please visit: https://cmegroup.com/micro-wti