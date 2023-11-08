Micro Henry Hub Futures Surpass 50,000 Contracts Traded

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that trading in its new Micro Henry Hub futures has surpassed 50,000 contracts since launching on November 6, 2023.

"Heightened geopolitical events and a wave of new LNG facilities have helped solidify Henry Hub as the center of global gas markets, which has driven an increase in demand for our highly-liquid products," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "We are pleased to expand our market access with the launch of Micro Henry Hub contracts and help a broader range of traders manage their natural gas exposure with more precision."

As Henry Hub's significance as a global benchmark increases, so has participation in Henry Hub futures and options. Average daily volume (ADV) in Henry Hub futures (NG) was approximately 421,000 contracts in October, up 38% from last year, with over 22% of volume originating outside of the U.S. Henry Hub options ADV in October was approximately 184,000 contracts, up 113% from last year, as global traders increasingly turned to CME Group to trade energy options efficiently.

Micro Henry Hub futures and options are one-tenth of the size of the company's benchmark Henry Hub contracts and cash-settled. They are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit here.