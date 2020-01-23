Michael Klaus Appointed As New Chairman Of The Exchange Council Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Former Chairman Michael Rüdiger Leaves The Board

The members of the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange elected Michael Klaus as their new Chairman during today's constituent meeting. Klaus is a personally liable partner of Metzler Bank and a member of the Executive Board of Metzler Holding and succeeds Michael Rüdiger, who has left the Exchange Council. Dr. Matthias Zieschang, Member of the Executive Board of Fraport AG, remains Deputy Chairman.
Michael Klaus
“We would like to thank Michael Rüdiger for his great commitment as Chairman over the past two and a half years. His commitment to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt financial centre deserves special appreciation”, said Hauke Stars, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse and Chairperson of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Management Board. “With Michael Klaus, a proven capital market expert with decades of experience in the financial industry is succeeding at the top of the Exchange Council. We look forward to working with him and wish him every success.”
The constituent meeting was preceded by the regular elections at the end of November. Newly elected to the Exchange Council were Jörg Hessenmüller of Commerzbank AG, Dr. Georg Stocker of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, Harald Stroh of Frankfurter Volksbank eG and Tobias Vogel of UBS Europe SE.
Dr. Christine Bortenlänger, Executive Member of the Board at Deutsches Aktieninstitut, and Professor Dr. Peter Gomber, who holds the Chair of e-Finance at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at Frankfurt’s Goethe University were re-elected to the Exchange Council as investor representatives.
The Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has 18 members who are elected for a term of three years. It is an important controlling and supervisory body of a stock exchange. Primary duties include appointing and monitoring the stock exchange management, issuing exchange regulations, the fee scale, as well as the terms and conditions for exchange transactions.