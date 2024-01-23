Michael Chin Appointed CEO Of Data Automation Leader Duco

Duco, the #1 SaaS provider of AI-powered data automation, today announced that Michael Chin has been appointed CEO effective as of January 23. He succeeds the company’s founder Christian Nentwich, who steps down as CEO after over 10 years. The announcement comes on the back of continuous high growth over the years. Duco was acquired by Nordic Capital in 2021 and has since further accelerated its transformative growth and expansion.

Michael Chin has a long-standing track record in leading fintech growth companies to scale, expanding product capabilities to deliver best-in-class solutions, and significantly growing enterprise value. He brings a wealth of experience from data management and from delivering enterprise-wide corporate and trading solutions for customers. Most recently, Michael was the CEO of Broadway Technology, which was acquired by Bloomberg LP in 2023.

“I’m excited to be given the opportunity to take the lead at Duco, which is very strongly positioned at the intersection of data, automation, and AI, all major growth areas particularly in Financial Services and Insurance. With strong backing from Nordic Capital, a great team, a well-liked platform, first-class products and a stellar customer base, Duco’s future is bright. I am looking forward to seeing the company reach its full potential,” said Michael Chin, new CEO of Duco.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Duco from the first few lines of code to becoming a global, mission-critical company with a great brand. Ten years on, I am very happy that we have found, in Michael, an experienced operator to take us to the next level. I’m looking forward to focusing on the next set of ideas that can transform our product offering and further support our customers,” said Christian Nentwich, Founder of Duco, member of the Board of Directors, and departing CEO.

“The Board of Directors would like to welcome Michael as the new CEO. We are delighted to have found a successor to Christian with such an excellent track record and experience which will be highly valuable for Duco’s continued development. At the same time, we would like to thank Christian for his contribution and relentless devotion as CEO for more than a decade, and we are pleased to have him continuing to support Duco as a board member,” said Uwe Weiss, Chairman of the Board of Duco.