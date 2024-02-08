Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange - Membership Information

Date 08/02/2024

MIAX Sapphire Electronic Exchange is scheduled to launch on April 8, 2024, pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information on the following can be found on the Exchange’s website at MIAX Sapphire Options Membership & Members | MIAX (miaxglobal.com):

  • Membership applications
  • Membership forms
  • Onboarding coordination
  • Frequently Asked Questions

 

For questions regarding Membership, please contact the Membership Department at MemberServices@miaxglobal.com or (609) 423-8433.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg