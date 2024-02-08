MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange - Membership Information

MIAX Sapphire Electronic Exchange is scheduled to launch on April 8, 2024, pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information on the following can be found on the Exchange’s website at MIAX Sapphire Options Membership & Members | MIAX (miaxglobal.com):

Membership applications

Membership forms

Onboarding coordination

Frequently Asked Questions

For questions regarding Membership, please contact the Membership Department at MemberServices@miaxglobal.com or (609) 423-8433.