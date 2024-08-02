Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Sapphire Options - Dissemination Of Bids And Offers - Quote Mitigation

Date 02/08/2024

MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange shall disseminate an updated bid and offer price, together with the size associated with such bid and such offer when:

  •  The Exchange’s disseminated bid or offer price increases or decreases;
  •  The size associated with the Exchange’s disseminated bid or offer decreases; or
  •  The size associated with the Exchange’s bid (offer) increases by greater than 10%.

 

Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-07 for more information.

Regulatory questions may be directed to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

