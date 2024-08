MIAX Sapphire Options Complex Origin Types

The following complex order origin types will be eligible for entry onto the Strategy Book beginning Monday, August 12, 2024.

Priority Customer

Non-Priority Customer

Firm

Broker Dealer

Market Maker

Non-Member Market Maker

Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-19 for further information.



For questions regarding origin type availability, please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or calling (609) 897-7302.



Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.