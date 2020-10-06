 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

MIAX: Proposed Rule Change To Amend The Code Of Arbitration Procedure For Customer Disputes And The Code Of Arbitration Procedure For Industry Disputes To Modify The Current Process Relating To The Expungement Of Customer Dispute Information

Date 06/10/2020

Please refer to the following for details regarding the proposed rule change to the FINRA Code of Arbitration Procedure for Customer Disputes and the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Industry Disputes to modify the current process relating to the expungement of customer dispute information.