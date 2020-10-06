MIAX: Proposed Rule Change To Amend The Code Of Arbitration Procedure For Customer Disputes And The Code Of Arbitration Procedure For Industry Disputes To Modify The Current Process Relating To The Expungement Of Customer Dispute Information

Please refer to the following for details regarding the proposed rule change to the FINRA Code of Arbitration Procedure for Customer Disputes and the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Industry Disputes to modify the current process relating to the expungement of customer dispute information.
