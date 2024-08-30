MIAX: Proposed Rule Change To Amend FINRA Rule 12800 (Simplified Arbitration) To Clarify And Amend The Applicability Of The Document Production Lists

FINRA has filed new amendments to proposed FINRA Rule 12800(g)(1). Proposed Rule 12800(g)(1)(A) would provide that Document Production Lists apply to arbitrations in which the customer requests an Option One hearing. Also, proposed Rule 12800(g)(1)(B) would provide that such would not apply to arbitrations in which the customer requests no hearing or an Option Two special proceeding, unless the customer requests that the Document Production Lists apply to all parties.



