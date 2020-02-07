On February 6, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published MIAX PEARL’s proposal to adopt rules governing the trading of equity securities under its exchange license. MIAX PEARL is expected to begin trading equity securities in September 2020, subject to SEC approval.
The SEC publication of the proposed rule change is available here:
MIAX PEARL Equities - Publication Of Proposed Equities Rules By SEC
On February 6, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published MIAX PEARL’s proposal to adopt rules governing the trading of equity securities under its exchange license. MIAX PEARL is expected to begin trading equity securities in September 2020, subject to SEC approval.