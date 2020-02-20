 Skip to main Content
MIAX PEARL Equities - Correction: Exchange Codes And Important Dates Regarding The Launch Of The New Equities Exchange, MIAX PEARL In September 2020

Date 20/02/2020

As previously announced, the MIAX will launch a new Equities Exchange.  MIAX PEARL Equities (EPRL) will begin trading in September 2020, pending SEC approval.  In preparation of the launch, details are included below with two corrections from the previous February 14th Alert.  The Blue sheet Exchange Code is 8 (versus 7) and the Blue sheet Requestor Code is 7 (versus 8).

Resources:

Important Dates:

  • Requests for connectivity beginning in May 2020
  • Firm Test Bed will be available in June 2020
  • Certification testing will be available in July 2020
  • Industry Mock Testing will be in August/September 2020

MIAX PEARL Equities Exchange Codes:

  • Blue sheet – Exchange Code:  8
  • Blue sheet – Requestor Code:  7
  • CAT Destination Code:  PEARLEQ
  • CAT Market Center ID:  S
  • CAT Participant Code:  PEARLEQ
  • ECAT Code: S (Pending)
  • MIC Code:  EPRL
  • OATS Destination Code:  XS
  • OATS Market Center ID:  S (Pending)
  • RIC:  (Not yet available)
  • SIP Code: H
  • Bloomberg:  (Not yet available)

All updates will be provided through future Alerts.