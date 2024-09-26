MIAX Options - Updated SPIKES Options Market Maker Incentive Program

MIAX Options will adjust the monthly Market Maker Incentive Program (the “Incentive Program”) for SPIKES Options with new terms beginning October 1, 2024, and ending January 31, 2025. Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2024-54 for details regarding the Incentive Program.



Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions.



Direct Regulatory inquiries to Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7309.