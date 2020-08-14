 Skip to main Content
MIAX Options - New Related Futures Cross (RFC) Order Type

Date 14/08/2020

MIAX Options will implement a new Related Futures Cross (“RFC”) order type.

RFC orders will provide market participants with the ability to exchange a corresponding futures position with a SPIKES options position, and to exchange a SPIKES options position for a corresponding futures position.

Details regarding the implementation will be communicated in a Trading Alert at a future date.

Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-39 for more details on RFC orders.

Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about RFC orders.
 
Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@miaxoptions.com or (609) 897-7309.