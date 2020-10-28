MIAX Options will implement a new ISO PRIME order type that allows a Member to submit a PRIME Order without regard for better priced Protected Bids or Protected Offers when the Member simultaneously routes ISOs to execute against the full displayed size of any better-priced Protected Bid or Protected Offer and sweeps all interest in the Exchange’s Book priced better than the proposed Auction starting price.
MIAX Options will implement the ISO PRIME order type on January 11, 2021.
MIAX Options: New ISO PRIME Order Type
