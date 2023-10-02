MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - October 2023 Fee Changes

Effective October 2, 2023, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options, Pearl Options, and Emerald Options will amend non-transactional fees:

MIAX Options, Pearl Options, and Emerald Options – Modification of Monthly Purge Ports MIAX Options Current: $1,500 regardless of number of ports to all Engines New: $300 Per Engine fee which provides two ports per Engine Pearl Options Current: $750 regardless of number of ports to all Engines New: $600 Per Engine fee which provides two ports per Engine Emerald Options Current: $1,500 regardless of number of ports to all Engines New: $600 Per Engine fee which provides two ports per Engine MIAX Options and Emerald Options – Modification of Limited Service Ports MIAX Options Current: tiered pricing structure under which monthly fees increase as the number of ports increases. Subscribers are provided up to two (2) ports for free per matching engine. New: Subscribers will receive up to four (4) ports per matching engine for free, and then pay a monthly fee of $275 per port per matching engine thereafter Emerald Options Current: tiered pricing structure under which monthly fees increase as the number of ports increases. Subscribers are provided up to two (2) ports for free per matching engine. New: Subscribers will receive up to four (4) ports per matching engine for free, and then pay a monthly fee of $420 per port per matching engine thereafter

Attached are highlighted summaries of the October 2023 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange and MIAX Emerald Exchange.



