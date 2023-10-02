BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - October 2023 Fee Changes

Date 02/10/2023

Effective October 2, 2023, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options, Pearl Options, and Emerald Options will amend non-transactional fees:

 

  1. MIAX Options, Pearl Options, and Emerald Options – Modification of Monthly Purge Ports
    1. MIAX Options
      1. Current:  $1,500 regardless of number of ports to all Engines
      2. New:  $300 Per Engine fee which provides two ports per Engine
    2. Pearl Options
      1. Current:  $750 regardless of number of ports to all Engines
      2. New:  $600 Per Engine fee which provides two ports per Engine
    3. Emerald Options
      1. Current:  $1,500 regardless of number of ports to all Engines
      2. New:  $600 Per Engine fee which provides two ports per Engine
  2. MIAX Options and Emerald Options – Modification of Limited Service Ports
    1. MIAX Options
      1. Current: tiered pricing structure under which monthly fees increase as the number of ports increases. Subscribers are provided up to two (2) ports for free per matching engine.
      2. New:  Subscribers will receive up to four (4) ports per matching engine for free, and then pay a monthly fee of $275 per port per matching engine thereafter
    2. Emerald Options
      1. Current: tiered pricing structure under which monthly fees increase as the number of ports increases. Subscribers are provided up to two (2) ports for free per matching engine.
      2. New:  Subscribers will receive up to four (4) ports per matching engine for free, and then pay a monthly fee of $420 per port per matching engine thereafter

Attached are highlighted summaries of the October 2023 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange and MIAX Emerald Exchange.

Complete details will be contained in the October 2023 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee ScheduleMIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.

For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.

If you need assistance, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.

