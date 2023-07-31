MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - New API Access To Member Firm Portal And Related Fees

Effective August 1, 2023, MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options will begin providing access to its Member Firm Portal via an Application Programming Interface (“API”) in addition to its current web-based user interface. Member Firm Portal is a service for Members to perform certain functions such as modifying Market Maker assignments, risk protections, post-trade details, and other trade-related items. Subscription access to the Member Firm Portal is also available via web-based User Interface (“UI”).





Members may access the Member Firm Portal via the web-based UI free of charge. For the month of August 2023, Members will also be able to access the Member Firm Portal via an API free of charge.



Beginning September 1, 2023, Members who chose to access the Member Firm Portal via an API will be assessed a monthly fee of $1,500 per exchange and new mid-month subscribers will not be charged for the first calendar month in which they subscribe.



Complete details will be contained in the September 1, 2023 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.