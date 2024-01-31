MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - February 2024 Fee Changes

Effective February 1, 2024, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options will amend routing fees as follows:

Modification of Fees for Customer Orders Routed to Other Options Exchanges (“Routing Fee”): BOX Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program (except SPY) will be $0.15 Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program (SPY only) will be $0.30 Nasdaq ISE Routed Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program will be $1.00 Routed Public Customer that is not a Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program will be $1.40 Nasdaq MRX Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program (except SPY) will be $0.30 Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program (SPY only) will be $0.15 NOM Routed Public Customer that is not a Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program will be $1.00 Nasdaq BX Options Routed Public Customer that is not a Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program will be $1.40 CBOE BZX Options Routed Public Customer that is not a Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program will be $1.40

Attached are highlighted summaries of the February 2024 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange and MIAX Emerald Exchange.



Complete details will be contained in the February 2024 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.