BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, And MIAX Emerald Options: Amendment To Rule 402 (Criteria For Underlying Securities) To Accelerate The Listing Of Options On Certain IPOs

Date 31/08/2023

MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options (the “Exchanges”) have amended the Exchanges’ Rule 402 to permit an underlying security having a market capitalization of at least $3 billion based upon the offering price of its initial public offering (“IPO”), to be listed and traded starting on or after the second business day following the IPO day.

 
 
The change to the Exchanges’ Rule 402 became effective on August 23, 2023,
 
Refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information:

 

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg