MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, And MIAX Emerald Options: Amendment To Rule 402 (Criteria For Underlying Securities) To Accelerate The Listing Of Options On Certain IPOs

MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options (the “Exchanges”) have amended the Exchanges’ Rule 402 to permit an underlying security having a market capitalization of at least $3 billion based upon the offering price of its initial public offering (“IPO”), to be listed and traded starting on or after the second business day following the IPO day.





The change to the Exchanges’ Rule 402 became effective on August 23, 2023,



Refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information: