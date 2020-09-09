MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald have adopted Rule 1326, Transfer of Positions that provides a process by which Members may transfer option positions in limited circumstances.
Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on transferring option positions.
MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL And MIAX Emerald: Adoption Of New Exchange Rule 1326, Transfer Of Positions
Date 09/09/2020
