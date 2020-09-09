 Skip to main Content
MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL And MIAX Emerald: Adoption Of New Exchange Rule 1326, Transfer Of Positions

Date 09/09/2020

MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald have adopted Rule 1326, Transfer of Positions that provides a process by which Members may transfer option positions in limited circumstances.

Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on transferring option positions.