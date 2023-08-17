MIAX Options Exchange - Updated Interface Specifications For FOI, FXD, CTD, MEI And ToM (New message Types For BBO Messages)

The MIAX Options Exchange Interface specifications have been updated for the following changes:

MIAX Options – Added MIAX Sapphire Support FIX Order Interface (FOI) v2.6c and

FIX Drop Copy (FXD) v2.6b: Execution Report (MsgType=8) – Tag #207(SecurityExchange): Added “SPHR” value Clearing Trade Drop (CTD) v2.6c: Trade Message – Execution Exchange Field: Added “S” value NOTE : These changes are applicable on the MIAX Sapphire Options industry test dates and activation date.



MIAX Options: Resting quote canceled due to replacement quote reject MIAX Express Interface (MEI) v2.10: New cancel reason “A” in Cancel Notification NOTE : These changes are targeted to be live at the end of September, 2023. The specific rollout date will be announced in a future alert.



ToM Feed v2.5 – Priority Customer Message Types – mandatory change The MIAX Options Exchange will introduce new Top of Market (ToM) message types for single sided ToM Best Bid or Offer (BBO) messages When a new Priority Customer Order is entered and improves the BBO, ToM will publish the following additional message types with the existing BBO information: Simple Top of Market Best Bid or Offer Message – Compact Format “h” = Simple Top of Market on Bid side with Priority Customer Order improves best bid “i” = Simple Top of Market on Offer side with Priority Customer Order improves best offer Simple Top of Market Best Bid or Offer Message – Wide Format “j” = Simple Top of Market on Bid side with Priority Customer Order improves best bid “k” = Simple Top of Market on Offer side with Priority Customer Order improves best offer The new message types will only be sent upon entry of a Priority Customer Order that improves the BBO and not for subsequent order or BBO updates. NOTE : This change is targeted for mid-October, activation date will be announced in a future alert. The ToM Feed will continue to publish the BBO messages with the existing message types for BBO updates that do not meet any of the above scenarios. The new message types only indicate that a BBO update is due to a Priority Customer Order establishing a new aggressive BBO.

– Priority Customer Message Types –

These changes will be available in the MIAX Options Exchanges Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment in early September, 2023.



Additional details on updated interface specifications can be found on the miaxglobal.com website at MIAX Options Interface Specifications.



Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.