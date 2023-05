The MIAX Options Exchange will begin accepting non-conforming ratio stock-option complex orders beginning Monday, May 22, 2023.

Please refer to MIAX Options RC 2023-25 for more information.

Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302 with questions about complex orders.



Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.