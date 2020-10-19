Due to sustained market volatility, MIAX Options will continue to use the Settlement Reference Price Opening Width and Valid and Priority Quote Width tables detailed in MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-11 for opening the SPY November 20, 2020 options used in the October 21, 2020 SPIKES Special Settlement Auction.
Contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions regarding the SPIKES Settlement Process.
MIAX Options Exchange - SPIKES Special Settlement Auction Settlement Reference Price Opening Width And Valid And Priority Quote Width Tables Used In The October 21, 2020 SPIKES Special Settlement Auction
Date 19/10/2020
Due to sustained market volatility, MIAX Options will continue to use the Settlement Reference Price Opening Width and Valid and Priority Quote Width tables detailed in MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-11 for opening the SPY November 20, 2020 options used in the October 21, 2020 SPIKES Special Settlement Auction.