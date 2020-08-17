Due to sustained market volatility, MIAX Options will continue to use the Settlement Reference Price Opening Width and Valid and Priority Quote Width tables detailed in MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-11 for opening the SPY September 18, 2020 options used in the August 19, 2020 SPIKES Special Settlement Auction.
MIAX Options Exchange - SPIKES Special Settlement Auction Settlement Reference Price Opening Width And Valid And Priority Quote Width Tables Used In The August 19, 2020 SPIKES Special Settlement Auction
