Due to sustained market volatility, MIAX Options will continue to use the Settlement Reference Price Opening Width and Valid and Priority Quote Width tables detailed in MIAX Regulatory Circular 2020-11 for opening the SPY June 19, 2020 options used in the May 20, 2020 SPIKES Special Settlement Auction.
MIAX Options Exchange - SPIKES Special Settlement Auction Settlement Reference Price Opening Width And Valid And Priority Quote Width Tables Used In The May 20, 2020 SPIKES Special Settlement Auction
Date 18/05/2020