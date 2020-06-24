As previously announced in the May 28th Alert and June 15th Alert, the MIAX Options Exchange has published updated Interface Specifications to support the reporting of the Market Maker Firm Timestamp to CAT via the Exchange. These changes require certification and are required to be used in production on or before Monday, June 29, 2020. The old messages will be rejected in the new protocol.
Certification is currently available in the Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environments. Changes can be requested now, ahead of the June 29, 2020 mandatory activation in production to MEI 2.8 (Market Makers Only).
Please review the updated interface specifications for further details, MIAX Options Exchange Interface Specifications
MIAX Options Exchange - Mandatory Upgrade To Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) Timestamp Before Monday, June 29, 2020
