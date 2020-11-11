 Skip to main Content
MIAX Options Exchange: Interface Specification Updates For Upcoming Features

Date 11/11/2020

The MIAX Options Exchange has published updated Interface Specifications to support the following upcoming changes:



Complex Orders - Auction on Arrival Only (AOAO):

  • FIX Interface Specification (FOI) - Version 2.5
    • Updated New Order –Multileg (MsgType = "AB") to support AOAO
      • Added new FIX Value “O” = Auction on Arrival Only to FIX Tag MIAXExecInst (#9018)
    • Updated Execution Report (MsgType = "8") to support AOAO
      • Added new FIX Value “O” = Auction on Arrival Only to FIX Tag MIAXExecInst (#9018)
  • FIX Drop Specification (FXD) – Version 2.5
    • Updated Execution Report (MsgType = "8") to support AOAO
      • Added new FIX Value “O” = Auction on Arrival Only to FIX Tag MIAXExecInst (#9018)

Complex Orders - cPRIME Last to Fill:

  • FIX Interface Specification (FOI) - Version 2.5
    • Updated New Order Cross – Multileg (MsgType = "As") to support Last to Fill
      • Added new FIX Tag “ExecInst” (#18) with FIX Value “X” = Last to Fill

Complex Orders - Attributable support:

  • MIAX Order Feed Interface Specification (MOR) – Version 2.5
    • Updated Complex Order Message (Message Type = “R”) to support Attributable
      • Added Attributed ID Field
  • FIX Interface Specification (FOI) - Version 2.5
    • Updated New Order –Multileg (MsgType = "AB") to support Attributable
      • Added new FIX Tag “AttributableOrderIndicator” (#9732) to support Attributable

Complex Orders – Related Futures Cross (RFC):

  • FIX Interface Specification (FOI) - Version 2.5
    • Updated New Order Cross – Multileg (MsgType = "As") to support Related Future Cross (RFC).
      • Added new FIX Value “8” = RFC to FIX Tag CrossType (#549)
      • Repeating Group FIX Tags “NoOrders” (#73), “NoAllocs” (#78), and “CustomerOrFirm” (#204) will apply to RFC
    • Updated Execution Report (MsgType = "8") to support Related Future Cross (RFC)
      • Added new Position 28 Value "R" = RFC to FIX Tag AdditionalBillingParameters (#9730)
  • CTD Interface Specification (CTD) – Version 2.5
    • Updated Trade Message (Message Type = “T”) to support Related Future Cross (RFC)
      • Added field value "R" = RFC to Strategy State Field
  • FIX Drop Specification (FXD) – Version 2.5
    • Updated Execution Report (MsgType = "8") to support Related Future Cross (RFC)
      • Added new Position 28 Value "R" = RFC to FIX Tag AdditionalBillingParameters (#9730)

Simple Orders - ISO PRIME:

  • Top of Market Feed (ToM) – Version 2.4
    • Updated Last Sale Message (Message Type = “T”) and Trade Cancel Message (Message Type  = “X”) to support ISO Prime
      • Added new Trade Condition “b” Trade from a ISO Paired PRIME transaction
  • FIX Interface Specification (FOI) - Version 2.5
    • Updated New Order Cross – (MsgType = "s") to support ISO Prime
      • Added new FIX Value "f" = Inter-market Sweep Order (ISO) to FIX Tag ExecInst (#18)
  • CTD Interface Specification (CTD) – Version 2.5
    • Updated Trade Message (Message Type = "T") to support ISO Prime
      • Added new Trade Condition “b” Trade from a ISO Paired PRIME transaction

New MEI Bulk Quote Message – MIAX Express Interface (MEI):

  • EI Interface Specification (MEI)
    • New Simple Bulk Quote Message Type  “qq” with increased size
      • Increased *Reserved* size to 32 Bytes for future use
      • Existing “qm” Simple Bulk Quote Message Type will be deprecated

The changes to MEI are mandatory. All other changes are optional.

Key Dates:

  • These features will be available in Firm Test Bed (FTB2) starting November 13, 2020
  • These features are anticipated to be activated in production in January 2021 (pending SEC approval)


Please review the updated interface specifications for further details:

Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.