MIAX Options Exchange - Interface Specification Update To Support Complex Stock Tied Orders Up To 4 Decimal Places

The MIAX Options Exchange has published an updated Fix Order Interface (FOI) Specification supporting Complex Stock Tied Orders with a net price of up to 4 decimal places. MIAX Options plans to activate this change early in the first quarter of 2022, pending SEC approval. Firms are encouraged to ensure conformance to the MIAX Options’ market data specifications existing support of prices to 4 decimal places. Complex Orders without Stock and Simple Orders will continue to support prices of up to 2 decimal places.
This feature will be available in Firm Test Bed (FTB2) beginning Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Please review the highlighted updated interface specifications for further details:
Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.