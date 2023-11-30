BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Options Exchange - December 1, 2023 Fee Update

Date 30/11/2023

Effective December 1, 2023, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options will extend the following incentive programs:

 

  1. Extension of the fee waiver of Application Fees, Trading Permit Fees, API and Certification Fees, and MEI Port Fees for Market Makers who trade solely in MIAX Proprietary Products until June 30, 2024
  2. Extension of the monthly Market Maker Incentive Program for SPIKES Options until March 31, 2024.  Please refer to MIAX Options RC-2023-69 for further details

Complete details will be contained in the December 1, 2023 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedule, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule.

