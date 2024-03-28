MIAX Options Exchange - April 1, 2024 Fee Update

Effective April 1, 2024, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options will (1) extend the following incentive program and (2) amend the transaction fees and rebates for QCC and cQCC Orders as follows:

SPIKES Options Market Maker Incentive Program Extension of the monthly Market Maker Incentive Program for SPIKES Options until June 30, 2024. Please refer to MIAX Options RC-2024-14 for further details QCC Fees per each contract side for Initiator-side and Contra-side No fee for Priority Customer $0.12 for Public Customer that is Not a Priority Customer (“Professional Customer”) $0.20 for MIAX Market Maker, Non-MIAX Market Maker, Non-Member Broker-Dealer, and Firm (collectively “Pros”) Rebates per contract, dependent upon Initiator-side and Contra-side Origin types Priority Customer on both sides: None Priority Customer on one side to Professional Customer on other side: $0.07 Priority Customer on one side to Pros on other side: $0.17 Professional Customer on both sides: $0.17 Professional Customer on one side and Pros on other side: $0.25 Pros on both sides: $0.30 Rebate per contract will be paid to the Electronic Exchange Member (“EEM”) cQCC Fees and rebates are identical to above for QCC except that cQCC fees and rebates are per contract, per leg

Attached is the highlighted summary of the April 1, 2024 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange.



Complete details will be contained in the April 1, 2024 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedule, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule.



HIGHLIGHT OF APRIL 1, 2024, FEE CHANGES