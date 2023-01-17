MIAX Options And MIAX Pearl Options Exchanges - Final Reminder For Planned Network Changes Related To Shared 10G ULL Extranet

As previously announced in the January 5, 2023 Alert, MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options will discontinue the current 10G ULL shared extranet access and will begin providing separate dedicated MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options 10G ULL extranets on Friday, January 20, 2023 after the market close.

All shared extranet 10G ULL Cross Connect (CC) subscribers were contacted by MIAX Trading Operations to coordinate CC selections in November 2022 and provisioning requests related to network changes should be submitted.

The target date for cutover to separate dedicated MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options 10G ULL extranets will be after market close on Friday, January 20, 2023. Contact your designated engineer or NetEngineering@miami-holdings.com for questions Friday evening

These changes require all firms for all subscribed interfaces and multicast market data feeds for MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options CCs to verify connectivity on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Contact TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com with confirmation that testing is completed on Saturday

Mandatory Testing on Saturday, January 21, 2023 between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM

Due to the nature of these changes, it is MANDATORY that each firm thoroughly verify their connectivity. Additionally, after verifying their connectivity, firms must send an email, and await a response, confirming all of the following before considering testing completed and signing off:

Verify every 10G ULL CC for both MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options by logging into every subscribed application intended for each CC (i.e. establish application level socket connections to MEO, MEI, FOI, CTD, etc., for all ports, across all intended CCs) and verify the login. Confirm heartbeat receipt for both the A & B Market Data for all subscribed multicast feeds across each intended firm CC.



An updated version along with the current MIAX Connectivity Guide will be posted on the MIAX website.